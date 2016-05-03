The logo of French aircraft seats and equipment manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace is seen during the company's first half of the 2015/2016 fiscal year presentation in Paris, France, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Zodiac Aerospace (ZODC.PA) has received no takeover offers despite recent speculation of bid interest in the aircraft interiors and systems maker, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

"The board has received no takeover offers," one of the sources said. Another said the board had not discussed the issue.

A spokesman for the company confirmed this but declined further comment.

Family-controlled Zodiac Aerospace, which has issued a series of profit warnings after production delays in the past year, has said it is "not for sale", but that it would study any "reasonable" offer in the interests of its shareholders.

Bloomberg News reported last month that French aerospace group Safran (SAF.PA) was in the early stages of evaluating whether to make an offer for Zodiac. A source close to Safran said afterwards that such a move was "not on the agenda".

On April 26, Safran Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin said the company never comments on market speculation.

Safran made an approach to Zodiac in 2010 but pulled back after opposition from Zodiac's family shareholders and did not launch a formal bid.

Zodiac Aerospace shares rose sharply on takeover speculation last month, but have since shed part of their gains. They were down around 3 percent on Tuesday at 19.53 euros.

