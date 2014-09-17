PARIS France's Zodiac (ZODC.PA) said it was resolving recent delays in the supply of aircraft galleys and seating, and launched a new cabin configuration for the Airbus (AIR.PA) A320 that allows extra galley space for airlines using high-density layouts.

The company has put in place industrial measures to resolve delayed deliveries of galleys and seats, but operating income for 2013/14 will be affected by the cost, it said.

Current operating income should slightly increase excluding dollar swings, but the operating margin will be dampened by just under 1 percentage point as a result of the higher-than-expected cost of the measures.

Zodiac's 2013/14 sales rose 7.2 percent to 4.17 billion euros ($5.4 billion). They grew 7.6 percent on a like-for-like basis, boosted by Aircraft Systems and AeroSafety Systems, the company said. Full results are due on Nov. 25.

Zodiac and Airbus (AIR.PA) said the "Space-Flex v2" cabin option would include a lavatory for persons with reduced mobility. The cabin would hold the recently increased maximum capacity of 189 seats, designed for low-cost carriers.

The new option is the latest move in competition between planemakers to juggle the availability of more seats, designed to support further growth in low-cost airlines, with galley services that can support ancillary revenue for airlines.

Both Airbus and Boeing (BA.N) are looking at plans to increase production of narrowbody models to around 50 aircraft a month, depending on the health of their supply chains.

The latest Zodiac cabin scheme, which is being introduced by Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), will be available for retrofit.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)