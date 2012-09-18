PARIS France's Zodiac Aerospace (ZODC.PA) said on Tuesday that revenues for the 2011-2012 fiscal year grew 25 percent, beating forecasts, driven by acquisitions and demand for its cabin interiors and other aircraft equipment.

The group also said that it expected full-year current operating margin of 14 percent.

Zodiac reported fiscal-year sales of 3.438 billion euros ($4.49 billion), up 14.3 percent on a like-for-like basis from the previous year.

This beat the 3.365 billion euros forecast in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

The company's three main divisions -- aerosafety, aircraft systems and cabin interiors -- all posted strong growth. Zodiac said that its full fiscal year results are likely to show that its net financial debt to EBITDA ratio exceeded its prior target of 1.6.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)