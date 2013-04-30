Costco's same-store sales, profit miss estimates
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.
Zoetis Inc (ZTS.N), formerly the animal health subsidiary of U.S. pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by strong growth in sales of pet products in the United States.
Net income for the first quarter rose 26 percent to $140 million, or 28 cents per share, from $111 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 36 cents a share. Analysts expected 33 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The results were the first for Zoetis since it went public in February.
The company, which sells drugs for livestock and pets, raised $2.2 billion in the largest IPO by a U.S. company since Facebook Inc (FB.O).
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Warehouse club retailer Costco Wholesale Corp reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales and profit as big grocery chains competed fiercely to attract customers with lower prices.
Supermarket operator Kroger Co surprised analysts with its first quarterly same-store sales decline in 13 years, as competition intensified in the U.S. grocery industry, sending its shares down as much as 5.6 percent on Thursday.
LONDON London Stock Exchange Group Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday he would "postpone his retirement" if, as widely expected, a 26 billion euro ($27.4 billion) merger with Deutsche Boerse collapses.