The ZTE company logo is seen as a guest delivers a speech during the company's 15th anniversary celebration in Beijing April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Barry Huang

HONG KONG Shares of ZTE Corp, China's second-largest telecommunications equipment maker, jumped over 20 percent in late trade on Tuesday after it forecast a first-half profit and announced plans to issue share options to staff.

ZTE's Hong Kong-listed shares rose as much as 20.6 percent to HK$13.96, headed for the strongest gain since October 30, 2008. Trading in the stock was nearly 15 times the average daily volume.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)