The company logo of ZTE is seen through a wooden fence on a glass door during the company's 15th anniversary celebration in Beijing April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Barry Huang

HONG KONG Chinese telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp (0763.HK) said on Monday it aims to ensure all of its operational activities adhere to international standards of its host countries.

The statement came after a U.S. Commerce Department official told Reuters the agency is expected this week to lift export curbs it imposed on ZTE for alleged Iran sanctions violations.

