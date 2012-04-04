Teen clothing and accessories retailer Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ.O) reported March same-store sales that raced past analysts' estimates for the seventh time in as many months, helped by higher sales in its mens, kids and accessories categories.

The company, which sells clothing and equipment for skating, snowboarding and other action sports to people between the ages of 12 and 24, said same-store sales, or those at stores open at least a year, rose 14.1 percent in March.

Analysts, on average, had expected growth of 8.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total sales in the month rose nearly 24 percent to $50.9 million.

Shares of the Everett, Washington-based company were up 1 percent at $37.35 in extended trading, after closing at $36.95 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

