Facebook games maker Zynga said its profit and revenue fell in the June quarter, as the company did not release any new Facebook games in the period, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Zynga, which filed for an initial public offering on July 1 worth up to $1 billion, said its net income fell to $1.3 million, down from $13.91 million a year earlier. Its profit also fell more than 90 percent sequentially from $16.7 million in the three months ended March 31.

The company's total costs and expenses also rose $5 million from a year earlier and by $9 million from last quarter, according to the filing.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30 rose by more than half to $279 million from a year earlier. Revenue rose about 13 percent sequentially.

Zynga declined to comment on its finances.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; editing by Andre Grenon)