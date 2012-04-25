By Kevin Murphy
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 24 A child-abduction
alert was issued on Tuesday in St. Louis for a 5-year-old boy
who police said was on a waiting list for a heart transplant and
is believed to have been taken by his father.
Porter Stone was reported missing from Children's Hospital
at 4:20 p.m. local time after his father, with whom he left,
called the boy's mother to tell her "he was taking his son,"
said officer Sherri Bruns of the St. Louis Police Department.
The couple reportedly has been embroiled in a custody
dispute over the boy, she said.
The boy was carrying a backpack with a medical intravenous
pump and medication that will last 48 hours, Bruns said. He was
at the hospital awaiting a transplant, she said, adding, "He is
next on the list."
Porter Stone is described as 3-foot-10-inches tall, weighing
44 lbs ( 20 kg), wearing with a Mohawk-style haircut and dressed
in a gray shirt and black-and-white shorts and Spiderman shoes.
Police said the father, Jeffrey Stone, 33, may be driving a
black or silver Toyota Corolla with California plates.
(Reporting and writing by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Steve Gorman
and Lisa Shumaker)