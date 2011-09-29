WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. Energy Department on Thursday said it has finalized a $132.4 million loan guarantee for an Abengoa cellulosic ethanol project.

Abengoa's advanced biofuel plant located in Hugoton, Kansas is expected to convert about 300,000 tons of agricultural crop residues, such as corn stalks and leaves, into 23 million gallons of ethanol per year. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by David Gregorio)