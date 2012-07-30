By David Schwartz
| PHOENIX, July 30
PHOENIX, July 30 A U.S. federal judge refused on
Monday to block an Arizona law banning most abortions after 20
weeks of pregnancy, clearing the way for the statute to take
effect this week.
U.S. District Judge James Teilborg ruled that the measure,
passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature and signed
into law in April by Republican Governor Jan Brewer, is in
keeping with standards that federal courts have set on limits to
late-term abortions.
The new statute, due to take effect on Thursday, bars
healthcare professionals from performing abortions after 20
weeks of pregnancy, except in the case of a medical emergency.
Only a small number of such abortions are performed in the state
each year.
Siding against abortion-rights advocates who had challenged
the law, Teilborg said Arizona's ban "does not impose a
substantial obstacle" to abortions generally and that Arizona
has the right to pass such legislation.
Two groups, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the
American Civil Liberties Union, filed suit earlier this month on
behalf of three Arizona abortion providers seeking to prevent
the ban from being implemented.
The suit was believed to mark the first court test brought
by physicians against similar abortion restrictions that have
surfaced in a growing number of states since Republicans gained
greater statehouse clout in the November 2010 elections, Center
for Reproductive Rights officials said.
Six states have put laws into effect in the past two years
banning most or all late-term abortions, based on hotly debated
medical research suggesting that a fetus feels pain starting at
20 weeks of gestation. North Carolina enacted its own such ban
decades ago.
Arizona and two other states - Georgia and Louisiana - have
enacted similar bans that have not yet taken effect, center
officials said.
The U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973 but allowed
states to place restrictions on the procedure from the time when
a fetus could potentially survive outside the womb, except when
a woman's health was at risk.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Will Dunham)