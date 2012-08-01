(Adds details, reaction, byline)
By David Schwartz
PHOENIX Aug 1 A federal appeals court blocked
Arizona on Wednesday from enforcing a new state ban on most
late-term abortions that opponents say is the toughest in the
nation, and agreed to an expedited review of the controversial
measure.
A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
issued the injunction two days after a federal judge upheld the
ban and threw out a lawsuit brought against the
Republican-backed law, which was due to go into effect on
Thursday.
The measure bars doctors from performing abortions after 20
weeks of pregnancy except in a medical emergency, defined as a
case in which an immediate abortion is required to avert the
mother's death or a risk of "substantial and irreversible
impairment of a major bodily function."
Under the law, physicians found in violation of the ban
would face a misdemeanor criminal charge and possible suspension
or revocation of their licenses.
Abortion rights advocates have cited the Arizona law as the
most extreme version of late-term abortion prohibitions enacted
in more than half a dozen states.
Arizona already bans abortions at the point of viability, in
which the fetus is able to survive outside the womb, generally
considered to begin at 22 to 24 weeks of pregnancy. A full-term
pregnancy typically is about 40 weeks.
Pregnancies terminated at 21 weeks or more accounted for
just 77 of the total 11,059 abortions performed statewide in
Arizona in 2010, according to the latest figures available from
the state Department of Health Services.
The Arizona statute was challenged this month by the
American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Reproductive
Rights in a suit believed to be the first court case brought on
behalf of abortion providers testing the constitutionality of
such laws.
DEBATED MEDICAL RESEARCH
Although late-term abortions remain relatively rare, six
states have put laws into effect in the past two years banning
them, based on hotly debated medical research suggesting that a
fetus feels pain starting at 20 weeks of gestation. North
Carolina enacted its own such ban decades ago.
Arizona and two other states have adopted similar laws that
have yet to take effect.
U.S. District Judge James Teilborg ruled on Monday that the
Arizona measure, signed into law in April by Republican Governor
Jan Brewer, was consistent with limits that federal courts have
allowed to be placed on late-term abortions.
He also found that the state had provided "substantial and
well-documented" evidence that a fetus has the capacity to feel
pain during an abortion by at least 20 weeks of development.
Teilborg denied a request by plaintiffs for a court
injunction blocking the law's implementation and threw out the
case on its merits, prompting the appeal to the San
Francisco-based 9th Circuit.
"We are relieved that the court blocked this dangerous ban
and that women in Arizona will continue to be able to get safe,
appropriate medical care," ACLU staff attorney Alexa
Kolbi-Molinas said in a statement.
Under the two-page order issued by the appeals court,
attorneys have until mid-October to present their briefs, and
then the case will be placed on the first available argument
calendar for a hearing.
"The order to place the case for argument recognizes the
important interests of Arizona, and I look forward to the
opportunity to counter the misplaced arguments of the
plaintiffs," Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery, who
argued the case before Judge Teilborg, said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Writing
by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Lisa Shumaker)