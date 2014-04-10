By David Schwartz
PHOENIX, April 9 Arizona lawmakers gave final
passage on Wednesday to a bill that would allow state health
authorities to conduct surprise inspections of abortion clinics
without first obtaining a warrant, handing another legislative
victory to abortion foes.
The Republican-backed bill, which passed the state Senate on
a 17-13 vote and now goes to the governor, would remove a
provision in law state requiring a judge to sign off on any
surprise inspections conducted at the nine clinics in Arizona
licensed to perform abortions.
No other medical facilities require such a warrant.
"This is not about pro-life or pro-choice at this point,"
said Senator Nancy Barto, a supporter of the bill. "What it is
about is protecting the lives of women and children."
Barto, a Phoenix Republican, said that abortion clinics
should be subject to the same level of oversight as other
medical facilities and that requiring court-approved warrants
for unannounced health inspections could delay such scrutiny.
Republican Governor Jan Brewer has five days from the time
the bill is formally transmitted to her desk to veto it, sign it
or do nothing and have it become law. She has not indicated what
her decision will be.
If the measure is enacted, Arizona would join 10 other
states that allow for warrantless surprise inspections,
according to the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit sexual health
organization.
Abortion-rights advocates have said they would challenge the
measure in court if it becomes law, adding to a string of
abortion controls on the books in Arizona that rank among the
most restrictive in the nation.
In 2012, Arizona enacted a law banning most abortions from
being performed after 20 weeks of pregnancy, though a federal
appeals court struck down that statute last year.
Senator Olivia Cajero Bedford, a Democrat from Tucson, said
the bill, which has been pushed for by the conservative Center
for Arizona Policy, was unnecessary and could lead to excessive
interference with clinics, effectively restraining legal access
to abortion in Arizona.
"This bill simply opens the door for abuse and does nothing
to keep women safe," she said during debate on the Senate floor.
"In fact, it's just another harassment tool the supporters are
pushing to force a lawsuit."
Arizona lawmakers previously approved warrantless surprise
inspections for abortion clinics in 1999, but a federal appeals
court struck down that measure as unconstitutional.
Abortion foes argue that warrantless inspections could now
pass court muster under a new set of abortion clinic regulations
adopted by Arizona in 2010. Abortion rights advocates disagree.
(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Steve Gorman and Eric
Walsh)