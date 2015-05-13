WASHINGTON May 13 The U.S. House of
Representatives approved a bill on Wednesday that would ban most
abortions after 20 weeks, a measure strongly opposed by the
White House.
The Republican-led House approved the bill by a largely
party-line vote of 242-184. An earlier version was pulled by
House Republican leaders in January after a revolt by some
Republican women in the chamber.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte called
Wednesday's vote "a victory for the most innocent and
defenseless among us, our children."
"Extensive medical research shows that unborn children begin
to feel pain by 20 weeks post fertilization, and probably
earlier," the Virginia Republican said.
The bill, called the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection
Act, faces an uncertain fate in the Senate. White House
spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday the Obama
administration continued to strongly oppose the bill.
"It's disgraceful that House Republicans would be
considering a party-line vote on a piece of legislation that
would continue to impose even additional harsh burdens on
survivors of sexual assault, rape and incest," Earnest told a
White House briefing before Wednesday's vote.
The Center for Reproductive Rights called the bill "cruel
and unconstitutional," saying it contained exceptions only for
women with life-threatening conditions, rape survivors who have
gotten medical care or counseling at least 48 hours before
seeking an abortion, and minors who reported rape or incest to
law enforcement or child protection agencies.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Beech)