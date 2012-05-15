KANSAS CITY, Kan. May 15 The Republican governor of Kansas has signed a law allowing pharmacists to refuse to fill prescriptions for drugs they believe may induce abortions, a move opponents said could hinder some women's access to birth control.

Governor Sam Brownback's office said on Tuesday that the bill "gives more legal protection to Kansas health care providers who refuse to participate in abortions" based on their conscience.

Opponents of the bill, the latest salvo in the long-running national battle over abortion, said the law may let pharmacists interfere with a woman's health care by denying conventional birth control pills or so-called morning-after pills.

The law states that no person can be required to provide any device or drug that he or she "reasonably believes may result in the termination of a pregnancy" - but does not specifically lay out which drugs could be refused.

Proponents of the law said women who thought they were unreasonably denied drugs could challenge a pharmacist's refusal in court, and that drugs would still be available from online pharmacies.

The law also allows doctors to refuse to refer patients to pharmacists who will provide such drugs. A pharmacist cannot be fired for refusing to fill such prescriptions.

The bill passed 23-16 in the Republican-led state Senate last week after the House approved it earlier by 95-29 vote.

Kansas and other states have for decades permitted medical professionals to refuse to assist in abortions.

"The problem in the new world of pharmacy is that we don't know how these pills are operating in any woman at any moment," said Kathy Ostrowski, state legislative director of Kansans for Life. "The potential for terminating a human life is very strong in these medicines being called contraceptives."

FOES WORRY ABOUT IMPACT ON BIRTH CONTROL

Abortion rights activists said the law interferes with a woman's birth control practices by letting pharmacists judge the effect of contraceptives and abortion drugs.

"Women who want to plan for their families should have access to medications they need," said Julie Burkhart, founder and executive director of Trust Women, an abortion-rights group in Wichita.

Burkhart said the law could create a hardship for women in small towns with a sole pharmacist who may refuse to fill certain prescriptions. In larger cities, women will have to make sure they go to a cooperative pharmacist, she added.

"Women should not have to go armed with a lot of research when looking for a physician or pharmacist in the community," Burkhart said.

Kansas joins six other states - Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas, South Dakota, Idaho and Arizona - that allow pharmacists to deny abortion-causing drugs or drugs that they believe may induce abortions, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Peter Brownlie, president of Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri, said he feared abortion opponents may put pressure on pharmacists to not prescribe certain medications.

"Kansas continues to compete with other states to pass the most draconian laws on reproductive rights," he said. (Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Cynthia Osterman)