Dec 2 A Michigan woman has sued the U.S.
Catholic bishops, arguing that a Catholic hospital in Michigan
denied her adequate treatment during a painful miscarriage
because of a policy banning even the discussion of abortion as
an option.
Tamesha Means said she went to a Catholic hospital in
Muskegon, Michigan, the only hospital within 30 minutes of her
home, when her water broke in December 2010 after only 18 weeks
of pregnancy, according to the lawsuit filed Friday in Detroit
federal court.
Despite her being in excruciating pain and with virtually no
chance her pregnancy could survive, Mercy Health Partners told
Means there was nothing it could do and did not tell Means that
terminating her pregnancy was an option and the safest course
for her condition, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit accuses the United States Conference of Catholic
Bishops of creating health care directives "that cause pregnant
women who are suffering from a miscarriage to be denied
appropriate medical care, including information about their
condition and treatment options."
About 15 percent of the 800,000 beds in the U.S. are in a
Catholic hospital, according to the Catholic Health Association.
In those hospitals, medical professionals must comply with the
bishops' directives, which prohibit suggesting or performing
abortions.
In complying with the directives, medical professionals at
the hospital failed to follow the standard of medical care,
which required them to provide Means with treatment, inform her
of her options and the risks associated with her condition, the
lawsuit said.
Don Clemmer, a spokesman for the U.S. Conference of Catholic
Bishops, the organization representing the Catholic hierachy in
the United States, said the organization would not comment on
the lawsuit at this time.
The American Civil Liberties Union is representing Means in
the lawsuit.
"They never offered me any options," Means said in a
statement released by the ACLU. "They didn't tell me what was
happening to my body. Whatever was going on with me, they
discussed it amongst themselves. I was just left to wonder,
what's going to happen to me?"
Means returned to the hospital a third time with an
infection. The ACLU said she began to deliver as the hospital
prepared again to send her home and she eventually miscarried.
In late 2010, Bishop Thomas Olmsted of Phoenix stripped the
Catholic designation from St. Joseph's Hospital there, after
doctors performed an emergency first-trimester abortion to save
the life of a pregnant woman who had perilously high blood
pressure.
