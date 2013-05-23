By Katie Schubert
| OMAHA, Neb.
OMAHA, Neb. May 22 Nebraska Attorney General
Jon Bruning on Wednesday filed a petition to revoke the license
of the only nurse at a controversial abortion clinic in the
state for allegedly providing substandard care and improperly
administering drugs.
Bruning, a Republican who received support from
anti-abortion groups during a run for the U.S. Senate last year,
argued in the petition to the Nebraska Board of Nursing that
Lindsey Creekmore delegated the care of 11 women who had
abortions at Bellevue Health and Emergency Clinic in suburban
Omaha between January 2011 and March 2012 to unlicensed
staffers.
Bruning also asserted in the disciplinary petition that
Creekmore failed to adhere to guidelines in administering the
narcotic painkiller Fentanyl, Pitocin, which induces labor, and
Versed, a potent sedative.
Creekmore has been employed at the clinic since September
2009, and has been the only nurse working there since April
2011, according to the petition.
The clinic is run by Dr. Leroy Carhart, a friend and
colleague of Wichita, Kansas, abortion provider Dr. George
Tiller, who was murdered in 2009.
Bruning says Creekmore's actions endangered the health and
safety of the women who had abortions at Carhart's clinic. A
disciplinary hearing is set for August 5.
It was not clear what impact Creekmore's possible removal
would have on the clinic.
Carhart is a prominent supporter of abortion rights, and has
challenged laws restricting so-called partial-birth abortions in
court. Nebraska law bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Bruning's petition makes no mention of the state's law.
The state nursing board is a division of the Nebraska
Department of Health and Human Services.
(Reporting by Katie Shubert; Editing by David Bailey and Paul
Simao)