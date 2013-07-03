July 3 Stricter rules for abortion clinics were
approved by the North Carolina Senate on Wednesday, adding that
state to the ranks of a growing number nationwide seeking to
tighten regulations.
The package of anti-abortion amendments was attached to an
unrelated bill that would ban Islamic or "Sharia" law in the
state.
The bill passed the Republican-majority state Senate on
Wednesday on a vote of 29-12. Supporters maintain the bill is
designed to protect the safety of women who seek an abortion,
while opponents argue it could shut down all but one of the
state's clinics.
The amendments would require abortion clinics to meet the
same safety standards as ambulatory surgery centers, limit
healthcare coverage for abortion, and that a doctor be present
when women take the RU-486 pill to induce abortion.
"We are very encouraged in North Carolina because, for so
many years, we were shut out," said Barbara Holt, president of
North Carolina Right to Life, noting that anti-abortion bills
were introduced in the state legislature for years under a
Democratic majority, only to die in committee.
The move comes as lawmakers in Texas and Ohio have pushed
hard for abortion limits in the past week, angering supporters
of the right to abortion.
"A fuse has been lit that's burning across this country.
Women have been shut down, shut out, and told to shut up, but we
demand to be heard," said Cecile Richards, president of Planned
Parenthood Action Fund. "These attacks on women's health are
dangerous and deeply unpopular, and that's why politicians are
trying to sneak them in with special sessions, midnight votes,
hearings without witnesses, and other underhanded tactics."
The North Carolina House of Representative has already
passed the Sharia bill without the last-minute provisions, which
were added without public notice in a late-day committee hearing
and put to a preliminary vote on the Senate floor Tuesday
night.
The bill now goes back to the House for approval of the
changes. If the bill is not approved, it may be sent to a
conference committee to decide whether the abortion restrictions
stay in the bill before it goes to the governor.
The hasty action was decried not only by supporters of the
right to abortion, but by the state's Republican governor.
Governor Pat McCrory warned lawmakers that railroading a
bill through was not the way his party should be passing
legislation.
"When the Democrats were in power, this is the way they did
business," McCrory said in a statement. "It was not right then,
and it is not right now. Regardless of what party is in charge
or what important issue is being discussed, the process must be
appropriate and thorough."
The North Carolina abortion restrictions are similar to
those proposed in Texas, where the measure provoked strong
protests and a filibuster in the state legislature that stalled,
but did not defeat, the proposals.
Texas Democratic state Senator Wendy Davis galvanized
abortion rights supporters with her 11-hour filibuster of the
abortion restrictions. But Republican Governor Rick Perry called
the legislature back into session this week to consider the
restrictions again.
(Reporting By Karen Brooks; editing by Gunna Dickson)