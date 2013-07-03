(Adds national context, details throughout)
By Karen Brooks
July 3 Stricter rules for abortion clinics were
approved by the North Carolina Senate on Wednesday, adding that
state to the ranks of a growing number nationwide seeking to
tighten regulations.
The bill passed the Republican-majority state Senate on
Wednesday on a vote of 29-12. Supporters maintain the bill is
designed to protect the safety of women who seek an abortion,
while opponents argue it could shut down all but one of the
state's clinics.
The package of anti-abortion amendments was attached to an
unrelated bill that would ban sharia, Islamic law in the state.
The amendments would require abortion clinics in the state
to meet the same safety standards as ambulatory surgery centers,
limit healthcare coverage for abortion and that a doctor be
present when women take the RU-486 pill to induce abortion.
"We are very encouraged in North Carolina because for so
many years, we were shut out," said Barbara Holt, president of
North Carolina Right to Life, noting that anti-abortion bills
were for years introduced in the state legislature under a
Democratic majority, only to die in committee.
The move comes as lawmakers in Texas and Ohio have pushed
hard for abortion limits in the past week, angering supporters
of abortion rights. The tightened standards for abortion clinics
are being considered in five states, and are already on the
books in nine more, according to abortion rights advocates.
"A fuse has been lit that is burning across this country.
Women have been shut down, shut out and told to shut up, but we
demand to be heard," said Cecile Richards, president of Planned
Parenthood Action Fund. "These attacks on women's health are
dangerous and deeply unpopular, and that's why politicians are
trying to sneak them in with special sessions, midnight votes,
hearings without witnesses and other underhanded tactics."
The North Carolina House of Representatives has already
passed the sharia bill without the last-minute abortion
provisions, which were added by state senators without public
notice in a late-day committee hearing and put to a preliminary
vote on the Senate floor in Raleigh on Tuesday night.
The bill now goes back to the House for approval of the
changes. If the bill is not approved, it may be sent to a
conference committee to decide whether the abortion restrictions
stay in the bill before it goes to the governor.
The hasty action was decried not only by supporters of
abortion rights, but by the state's Republican governor.
Governor Pat McCrory warned lawmakers that railroading a
bill through the general assembly was not the way his party
should be passing legislation.
"When the Democrats were in power, this is the way they did
business," McCrory said in a statement. "It was not right then
and it is not right now. Regardless of what party is in charge
or what important issue is being discussed, the process must be
appropriate and thorough."
The North Carolina abortion restrictions are similar to
those proposed in Texas, where the measure provoked strong
protests and a filibuster in the state legislature that stalled
- but did not defeat - the proposals.
Texas Democratic state Senator Wendy Davis galvanized
abortion rights supporters nationwide with her 11-hour
filibuster of the restrictions, but Republican Governor Rick
Perry called the legislature back into session this week to
consider the restrictions again.
A Texas House committee voted to move forward with a
proposal to ban most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy and
toughen standards for clinics, after at least 2,000 people
sought to testify for and against the measure at an eight-hour
hearing.
The nine states that require abortion clinics to meet the
same safety standards as ambulatory surgery centers for all
abortions are Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas,
Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia, according to the
National Abortion Rights Action League.
Twenty-five states have passed less stringent variations of
those laws, NARAL said, including some that require later-term
abortions to be performed in a hospital.
The group does not keep statistics on the number of clinics
that have shut down because of the regulations, just the number
of those in each state that would have to make costly upgrades
to conform to the new laws.
(Reporting by Karen Brooks, additional reporting by Brendan
O'Brien; editing by Gunna Dickson, G Crosse)