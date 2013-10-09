(Corrects day of week in first paragraph)
CLEVELAND Oct 9 The American Civil Liberties
Union of Ohio said on Wednesday that it had filed suit against
state officials over abortion restrictions in the state's budget
law.
The ACLU of Ohio challenged three abortion-related
amendments passed in June as part of the state's budget. The
suit, filed in Cuyahoga County on behalf of Preterm, a Cleveland
women's health clinic that provides contraception and abortion
services, contends that the amendments violate the Ohio
Constitution's "single subject" rule.
One of the amendments bans public hospitals from making
transfer agreements with abortion clinics, while another
requires clinics to present patients with evidence of a fetal
heartbeat before performing abortions, the ACLU said.
