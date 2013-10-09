(Adds reaction, comments, background)
By Kim Palmer
CLEVELAND Oct 9 The American Civil Liberties
Union of Ohio sued the state over including abortion-related
provisions in its budget, in what abortion rights activists
charged was an effort to quietly restrict women's access to
clinics.
The ACLU said Ohio unconstitutionally approved three
restrictions along with the state budget in June, including one
that bars public hospitals from having patient transfer
agreements with clinics, which were unrelated to budget issues.
Ohio, which has a Republican-controlled legislature and
Republican governor, has become known among abortion rights
supporters as a testing ground for restrictions, as
conservatives have pushed a number of new proposed abortion
provisions on the state level over the past three years.
"(The amendments were) highly controversial social
legislation that were snuck into a must-pass budget bill in the
eleventh hour without public debate or input," said ACLU
cooperating attorney Jessie Hill.
At least two of the three abortion restrictions, one
requiring that patients receive details about fetal heartbeat
before they undergo an abortion and the transfer agreement ban,
have nothing to do with the budget, the ACLU said.
Michael Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life, called
the lawsuit "a legal stunt by the ACLU that will end up costing
the Ohio taxpayers."
Gonidakis is a member of the Ohio State Medical Board and a
defendant in the lawsuit.
Abortion rights advocates have expressed concern that Ohio's
transfer agreement law, which was threatening to close Toledo's
only abortion clinic, could be replicated elsewhere, as eight
other states require abortion clinics to have transfer
agreements.
One of the Ohio budget amendments bars abortion clinics from
making agreements to move women needing emergency care to public
hospitals. This amendment is threatening closure of Capital Care
in Toledo, because its transfer agreement with a public hospital
expired in July and, under the new law, the clinic cannot renew
it.
The other Ohio amendments require clinics to present
patients with evidence of a fetal heartbeat before performing
abortions and create a "parenting and pregnancy" program to give
state money to private groups that are forbidden to discuss
abortion services, the ACLU said.
The ACLU said the first two amendments have nothing to do
with budget appropriations - while the third creates and funds a
new government program, something it said requires stand-alone
legislation.
The lawsuit also names Governor John R. Kasich, a Republican
who signed the budget bill, the state of Ohio, and Theodore
Wymyslo, director of the Ohio Department of Health.
Spokesmen for Kasich and the health department said they had
no comment on the litigation.
The ACLU of Ohio filed the lawsuit in Cuyahoga County court
on behalf of a Cleveland clinic that provides contraception and
abortion services.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Gunna
Dickson)