By Steve Olafson
| OKLAHOMA CITY, April 30
OKLAHOMA CITY, April 30 The Oklahoma Supreme
Court on Monday struck down a ballot initiative that sought
voter approval of a so-called "personhood" amendment to the
state constitution to define an embryo as a human being from the
moment of conception.
The ballot question would have asked Oklahoma voters to
expand the definition of a human being to include a fertilized
egg. But the state's highest court said the proposed
constitutional amendment was "void on its face" because the U.S.
Supreme Court already has decided the issue.
Passage of a personhood law or constitutional amendment
would have the effect of banning abortion in the state, both
supporters and critics have said.
"The measure is clearly unconstitutional," the court said in
its decision.
The ruling marked the second major defeat in Oklahoma this
year for the personhood movement, which wants full legal rights
accorded to human embryos from the moment of conception.
A personhood bill passed the Oklahoma state Senate in
February but the state's House of Representatives refused to
bring it to a vote last week.
The petition was challenged in court last month by the
Center for Reproductive Rights, the American Civil Liberties
Union and local abortion rights groups.
"This amendment would have run roughshod over the
fundamental, constitutionally protected reproductive rights of
all Oklahoma women," said Nancy Northrup, president and chief
executive of the Center for Reproductive Rights.
Supporters of the personhood drive were trying to gather
155,000 signatures of registered voters within 90 days to place
the amendment on the November election ballot. No one from the
Tulsa-based organization immediately responded to a request for
comment.
Similar initiatives were successful in placing personhood
questions on the ballot in Colorado and Mississippi, but voters
in those states defeated the amendments.
(Editing by Greg McCune and Vicki Allen)