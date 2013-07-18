By Lisa Maria Garza
| DALLAS, July 18
DALLAS, July 18 Most of the Texas clinics that
abortion rights advocates predict will close because of a new
law requiring tighter health and safety standards likely will
remain open - at least if history is any guide.
Governor Rick Perry signed the new legislation on Thursday,
capping a whirlwind month in which Texas became the center of a
national campaign by anti-abortion activists to restrict when,
by whom and where the procedure can be performed.
Included in the new Texas law are requirements that abortion
clinics meet hospital-style health standards, ranging from
installation of hands-free sinks to upgrades to ventilation
systems. Supporters call the rules crucial safety standards.
The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
opposed them, saying that they are "unnecessary and unsupported
by scientific evidence."
The new laws in Texas and elsewhere have alarmed abortion
rights advocates, who see them as an attempt to thwart the right
to abortion granted by the Supreme Court in 1973.
In Texas, Planned Parenthood announced on Thursday that it
was closing one of its 13 abortion clinics that provide
abortions, citing the new law. The nation's largest abortion
provider said the rules could force all but a handful of the 42
abortion facilities in Texas to close down.
But similar warnings in other states have not come to pass.
Twenty-six states have laws that require abortion clinics to
meet varying levels of hospital standards, according to the
Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights.
Pennsylvania, Virginia and Missouri passed strict health and
safety rules similar to Texas, it said.
In those three states, however, most clinics were able to
stay open after the laws passed, some by reallocating dollars to
comply with building upgrades, according to abortion providers
and state health department officials interviewed by Reuters.
"It seems like an exaggeration from the other side that
access is going to be cut off," said Mallory Quigley,
spokeswoman for the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony list.
Elizabeth Nash, state issues manager for the Guttmacher
Institute, which favors abortion rights but does research cited
by both sides, said the new law will have an impact in Texas but
maybe less than the worst fears.
"Clinics will close," she said. "But I can't say we are
going to go down to six."
Of the 24 clinics in Pennsylvania prior to a tough new law
in 2011, one closed voluntarily, according to the state health
department. The state closed two others for serious violations
including a freezer lined with frozen blood, and stained
surgical instruments in dirty drawers, according to reports by
state inspectors.
Two others were consolidated into a third clinic but
maintained the same level of service to women as before, said
Dr. W. Allen Hogge, chair of the Obstetrics, Gynecology and
Reproductive Sciences Department at the University of Pittsburgh
Medical Center.
All of the remaining 19 clinics are in compliance, said
Pennsylvania health department spokeswoman Aimee Tysarczyk.
"To be honest, we weren't counting numbers as far as how
many were going to close," said Micaiah Bilger, spokeswoman for
the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, an anti-abortion group.
"The purpose of the bill was to ensure basic health and safety
standards for women that are going into these centers."
COMPLY OR CLOSE?
To remain open, some Pennsylvania clinics invested thousands
of dollars to upgrade their facilities. Planned Parenthood of
Southeastern Pennsylvania, for instance, said it spent about
$400,000 to renovate two clinics after the state began
implementing tougher standards in June 2012.
They installed hands-free sinks, new flooring and upgrades
to heating, ventilation and air conditioning, said spokeswoman
Maggie Groff.
"They had to spend large sums of money to comply that
otherwise would have been put into patient care," Susan
Frietsche, senior staff attorney at the Women's Law Project.
Only one clinic has closed in Virginia since a new law was
implemented there earlier this year, the state health department
said. No clinics have closed in Missouri because of a tough law
passed there in 2007, abortion provider Planned Parenthood of
Kansas and mid-Missouri said.
The national campaign to push for tighter restrictions on
clinics gained momentum after the May conviction of a
Philadelphia doctor, Kermit Gosnell, of murdering three babies
born alive during abortions by severing their spinal cords.
Prosecutors in the case described his clinic as a "house of
horrors" where recovery chairs were bloodstained and equipment
broken.
The Gosnell case, Quigley said, shows "the abortion industry
is not capable of policing itself."
Abortion rights activists said Gosnell was an exception
among mostly safe and legal abortion providers.
In addition to the tough standards for clinics, the Texas
law bans most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, requires
doctors performing abortions to have hospital admitting
privileges, and limits the use of the RU-486 drug to end
pregnancies.
It requires all abortion facilities to meet the standards of
"ambulatory surgical centers" that perform outpatient surgery.
First trimester abortions, which account for most such
procedures, rarely require surgery.
"What is frustrating to us, as physicians, are rules coming
out in Texas and other states that are catching on like crazy
but are not medically based. They are to shut down abortion
facilities," said Dr. Anne Davis, consulting medical director
with Physicians for Reproductive Health, a national organization
of doctors supporting the right to abortion.
Planned Parenthood said on Thursday it was preparing to sue
the state of Texas over the new law, a tactic they employed in
Missouri when the state in 2007 passed legislation requiring
clinics to meet outpatient surgery standards for most abortions.
The two sides reached a settlement in 2010 under which
Missouri waived some rules for clinics that only performed first
trimester abortions, thus avoiding closings, said Peter
Brownlie, chief executive of Planned Parenthood of Kansas and
Mid-Missouri.
