(Corrects grammar in headline)
* Democrats appeal the decision, seek vote
* Only 2-1/2 hours left until special session ends
June 25 A Texas state Democrat who spoke for
several hours on Tuesday in a bid to block a Republican drive
for sweeping new abortion restrictions may be thwarted by
Republicans who said she violated rules governing the stalling
tactic.
Texas State Senator Wendy Davis sought to derail a proposal
that included a ban on abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy by
speaking until midnight (0500 GMT), when a 30-day special
session expires.
Davis, who began her verbal diatribe at roughly 11:15 a.m.
local time, was prevented by procedural rules from deviating off
topic or taking a break by eating, leaning against her desk,
sitting down or using the rest room.
Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst, the Senate president,
suspended the filibuster after ruling that Davis meandered off
topic.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)