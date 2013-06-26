AUSTIN, Texas, June 26 Texas state Democrats blocked a drive for sweeping new abortion restrictions on Wednesday after Republicans backing the legislation failed to cast final votes before a midnight deadline.

Texas Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst, speaking at the state capitol, said some Republican votes in favor of a measure that would place a ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy came in after midnight, the effective deadline on a special session called by the state governor.

Twelve states now ban abortion after 20 weeks. North Dakota goes further and bans abortions as early as six weeks and Arkansas as early as 12 weeks. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Janet Lawrence)