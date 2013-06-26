AUSTIN, Texas, June 26 Texas state Democrats
blocked a drive for sweeping new abortion restrictions on
Wednesday after Republicans backing the legislation failed to
cast final votes before a midnight deadline.
Texas Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst, speaking at the
state capitol, said some Republican votes in favor of a measure
that would place a ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy
came in after midnight, the effective deadline on a special
session called by the state governor.
Twelve states now ban abortion after 20 weeks. North Dakota
goes further and bans abortions as early as six weeks and
Arkansas as early as 12 weeks.
