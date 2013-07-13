AUSTIN, Texas, July 13 The Texas Senate approved
restrictions on abortion including a ban after 20 weeks of
pregnancy as well as tough new regulations on abortion clinics,
ending a fierce political battle.
The Senate voted 19 to 11 late on Friday to approve the
restrictions, which Governor Rick Perry, a Republican, is
expected to sign into law. The state House of Representatives
has already approved the measure.
Democratic state Senator Wendy Davis had staged a filibuster
last month to temporarily stall the Republican-backed measure,
but Perry called another special session of the Legislature to
pass the bill.
(Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Louise Ireland and
Alex Dobuzinskis)