By Corrie MacLaggan
AUSTIN, Texas, July 13 Texas'
Republican-controlled Senate has voted to ban most abortions
after 20 weeks of pregnancy, ending a high-profile political
battle that stirred debate over abortion rights well beyond the
state's borders.
Already approved by the House, the sweeping bill to restrict
abortions now goes to Republican Governor Rick Perry, who is
certain to sign it and had called a second special session of
the legislature to get it through.
It makes Texas the 13th U.S. state to pass a 20-week ban.
The 20-week provision is based on disputed research suggesting
fetuses feel pain at that point in a pregnancy. Current limits
are 26 weeks in Texas.
The Senate passed the measure late on Friday by a vote of 19
to 11 in front of a full public gallery while protesters yelled
and chanted outside the chamber.
The issue has stirred huge attention, including
internationally, in part because of an 11-hour filibuster in
June against the bill by state Senator Wendy Davis, a Democrat.
Her actions at the time prompted comparisons with the James
Stewart movie "Mr Smith Goes To Washington".
Despite political support in Texas for the bill, there could
be legal hurdles. Courts have blocked the ban in three of the 12
states that passed it, and opponents of the Texas bill vowed to
challenge the decision in court.
Thousands of activists for and against the bill gathered at
the state capitol this summer for rallies and marches and to
testify at public hearings.
"Let's draw the line and not torture these babies that are
aborted," bill supporter Senator Bob Deuell, a Republican and a
family physician, said during Friday's nine-hour debate.
The Texas measure would change standards for abortion
clinics in ways that opponents say would cause dozens of the
facilities to shut down, forcing Texans to turn to illegal,
unsafe means. Bill supporters disagree that clinics would have
to close.
"This bill is creating a situation where women in Texas
today not only will not be made safer but they will absolutely
be at risk of their health," said Davis.
The bill also requires doctors performing an abortion to
have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of the
abortion clinic. Supporters of that provision said it was
important in case complications arose in an abortion and the
woman needed to be hospitalized.
The Texas legislation also calls for stricter guidelines for
how doctors administer abortion-inducing drugs, such as the
regimen known as RU-486.
PACKED STATEHOUSE
The pink granite statehouse was packed on Friday, with
Texans opposed to the bill wearing orange and holding signs that
said, "My body, my choice," some of them jumping, chanting and
loudly shouting outside the Senate chamber.
Those supporting the bill wore blue, some carrying Bibles
and crosses and holding signs that said things like, "Unborn
babies feel pain."
"What happened here tonight is going to fast-forward change
in Texas in the long run, but unfortunately a lot of women will
suffer in the process," said Cecile Richards, president of
Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
Perry called lawmakers back to Austin for a second special
session to reconsider the proposal after Davis's successful
filibuster, and this time lawmakers were not fighting the clock.
The second special session began July 1 and could last up to 30
days.
"Today the Texas legislature took its final step in our
historic effort to protect life," Perry said in a statement.
The Texas Department of Public Safety increased security for
Friday's debate, searching bags of everyone who entered the
Senate gallery. The department said officers found 18 jars
containing what appeared to be feces, one jar suspected of
containing urine and three bottles of what they think is paint.
"All of these items - as well as significant quantities of
feminine hygiene products, glitter and confetti possessed by
individuals - were required to be discarded; otherwise those
individuals were denied entry into the gallery," the department
said in a statement.
The confiscation of feminine hygiene products sparked an
outcry on social media about "tampongate".
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Jeremy Gaunt)