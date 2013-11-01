By Karen Brooks and Lisa Maria Garza
| AUSTIN/DALLAS, Texas
AUSTIN/DALLAS, Texas Nov 1 Women seeking to
terminate their pregnancies were turned away at clinics across
Texas on Friday, providers said, after strict new regulations
for physicians who perform abortions prompted a dozen facilities
to stop offering them.
Facilities that continue to perform abortions were flooded
with calls from women trying to find alternatives, clinic
officials said.
"They're calling from all over - Fort Worth, West Texas, all
over Dallas, Oklahoma, everywhere," said Betty Pettigrew,
director at Routh Street Women's Clinic in downtown Dallas,
which has offered abortion services since 1978.
Offices were inundated with calls after a federal appeals
court ruled on Thursday that a provision of a new Texas law that
requires all doctors performing abortions to have an agreement
with a local hospital to admit patients could go into immediate
effect.
The provision was part of a sweeping anti-abortion law,
passed in July by the Republican-led Texas Legislature, that
also requires abortion clinics to meet heightened building
standards, bans abortion after 20 weeks and requires strict
adherence to federal guidelines in prescribing the so-called
abortion pill.
Hours after the decision from the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court
of Appeals, managers or employees of 12 clinics from El Paso to
Dallas to the Rio Grande Valley said their facilities would
either drastically reduce the number of procedures, or stop
providing abortions altogether.
Opponents had warned before the court decision that abortion
services at nearly one-third of the state's 32 clinics and an
additional half dozen ambulatory centers that also offer the
procedure could immediately halt as soon as the law went into
effect because many doctors have not been able to gain admitting
privileges.
"Unfortunately, we are having to close today and tomorrow,
but we will be open next week seeing patients as normal," said
Tenesha Duncan, administrator at Southwestern Women's Surgery
Center in Dallas. The doctor on duty Friday and Saturday does
not have admitting privileges, she said.
Anti-abortion groups who support that law questioned why
some clinics had been able to meet the new requirements and not
others. They said the requirement that doctors performing
abortions have admitting privileges was enacted to enhance
safety for women.
"We have to make sure that abortions are done in a manner
which is consistent with accepted safety standards," said Joe
Pojmann of the Texas Alliance for Life in Austin.
Some 45 women were denied their previously scheduled
abortions at Whole Woman's Health clinics in Fort Worth, San
Antonio and McAllen, Texas, on Friday, said Amy Hagstrom Miller,
chief executive officer and founder of Whole Woman's Health,
which operates four clinics and one ambulatory surgery center in
Texas.
"They were all in tears," Miller said. Some of Whole Woman's
clinics are open for now because they still must do required
follow-up appointments for women who have already had abortions.
Two of that network's facilities will have to shut down
completely in a matter of weeks - staff let go, buildings sold -
if they cannot gain admitting privileges because abortions
comprise 90 percent of their services and the company cannot
afford to run those offices without that revenue, Miller said.
"We specialize in abortion care because in most communities,
there are plenty of family planning and ob-gyn services, and
it's really abortion care that's underserved," she said.
The group's clinic in San Antonio, which is currently open
five days a week, will have to reduce its hours to once or twice
a month because the only physician with admitting privileges at
that facility lives on the East Coast and is flown in for
procedures, Miller said.
Harlingen Reproductive Services in South Texas halted
abortions but remained open for other women's health services,
said Angie Tristan, clinic administrator said.
At Reproductive Services in El Paso, officials are hopeful
that they can soon gain admitting privileges for its physician.
"We hope to be back up and running with abortion services
next week," administrator Gerri Laster told Reuters.
Some of the clinics that are closing or discontinuing the
procedure may resume if their doctors can gain admitting
privileges, clinic officials cautioned, though many hospitals
are reluctant to do so for religious or business reasons.
No clinic had reported any official closings to the Texas
Department of State Health Services, which tracks licensed
abortion facilities, by Friday, said agency spokeswoman Carrie
Williams.
