(Updates with final approval to measure, adds background)
By Corrie MacLaggan
AUSTIN, Texas, June 24 The Republican-controlled
Texas House of Representatives approved on Monday sweeping
restrictions on abortions, including a ban on most after 20
weeks of pregnancy and stricter standards for abortion clinics.
If the bill becomes law, Texas could become the 13th state
to pass a 20-week ban and would have some of the toughest
abortion restrictions in the country.
Supporters says the bill is needed to protect women's health
and to keep fetuses from feeling pain. Opponents say it will
cause nearly all the state's abortion clinics to close or be
completely rebuilt.
"Sadly, too often today the back-alley abortion is the
abortion clinic because the standards for providers and the
facilities are too lax or substandard," the measure's House
sponsor, Representative Jodie Laubenberg, told colleagues early
Monday. "This bill will assure that women are given the highest
standard of healthcare."
State Representative Senfronia Thompson, a Democrat, waved a
coat hanger on the floor of the House, warning that such objects
would be used to perform abortions if the measure became law.
"There are going to be more people ending up in the hospital
DOA (dead on arrival) for trying to do the abortions
themselves," Thompson said during the debate.
The vote was 95-34, mostly along party lines. The House gave
the measure preliminary approval earlier on Monday by a vote of
97-33. The measure now returns to the Senate, which has passed a
version of the bill that does not include a 20-week ban.
Republicans are racing to send the measure to Governor Rick
Perry, who supports restricting abortion, before the current
special legislative session ends on Tuesday.
The U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide in
1973, but conservative states have enacted laws in recent years
that seek to place restrictions on the procedure, especially on
abortions performed late in pregnancy.
Twelve states have passed 20-week bans, including two states
where the bans take effect later this year, according to the
Center for Reproductive Rights. Courts have blocked the bans in
three of the 12 states - Arizona, Georgia and Idaho.
Earlier this month, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of
Representatives passed a bill banning abortions 20 weeks after
fertilization. The measure is extremely unlikely to become law
because Democrats control the U.S. Senate and the White House.
Similar to the federal measure, the 20-week provision of the
Texas proposal is based on controversial medical research that
suggests a fetus starts to feel pain at that point.
The Texas proposal would allow exemptions for abortions to
save a woman's life and in cases of severe fetal abnormalities.
Thompson unsuccessfully proposed an exemption for victims of
rape and incest.
Planned Parenthood said the stricter requirements for
abortion facilities would reduce the number of clinics in Texas
to five from the present 42.
(Editing by Dina Kyriakidou and John Wallace)