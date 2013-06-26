AUSTIN, Texas, June 26 Texas Governor Rick Perry on Wednesday called a second special session of the legislature on July 1 in a bid to overcome Democratic efforts to thwart proposed new restrictions on abortion.

A Democratic state senator spoke for 10 hours on Tuesday to block a vote in the Republican majority chamber on a proposal that would ban abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The filibuster ran to the end of the first 30-day special session, which expired at midnight. (Reporting by Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Daniel Trotta)