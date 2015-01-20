Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
WASHINGTON Jan 20 The White House on Tuesday issued a formal veto threat for a House of Representatives bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: