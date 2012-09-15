By Laura Kebede
RICHMOND, Va., Sept 14 The Virginia state health
board voted on Friday to require existing abortion clinics to
meet stricter hospital building codes, a move clinic supporters
say could force facilities to make expensive changes or close.
The board in June had exempted existing abortion clinics
from meeting the building code rules for new hospitals that can
require modifications such as wider hallways and additional
parking. It voted 13 to 2 on Friday to reverse that decision.
Virginia Attorney General Kenneth Cuccinelli, a Republican
known for his conservative social views, had argued against that
earlier decision, saying the health board did not have the
authority to challenge the intent of a 2011 law that treats
abortion clinics as hospitals.
Abortion-rights supporters, who had packed the hearing room,
stood and chanted "shame, shame, shame" as the vote was read and
security officers escorted them from the room.
"I'm exhausted because I've been going to these meetings for
over a year," said Shelley Abrams, director of A Capital Women's
Health, a Richmond abortion clinic. "We've complied with every
rule except these architectural requirements."
Anti-abortion activists said the board's decision would
protect women who choose to get an abortion.
"I'm against it, but if you're going to do it, it should be
safe," Williamsburg resident Jerry Moran said. "Safety of women
should be the primary objective."
The board typically has exempted existing medical facilities
from new construction codes approved by state lawmakers,
limiting them to additions, renovations and new building.
More than half of the clinics have submitted plans to comply
with the state codes.
"It is unprecedented to force existing health centers to
comply with building regulations intended for new construction,
and the board acted well within its authority in voting to amend
these regulations in June," said Tarina Keene, executive
director of NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia.
