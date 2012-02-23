PORTSMOUTH, Va. Feb 23 Virginia lawmakers on Thursday shelved until next year a measure ultimately aimed at outlawing abortion by granting individual rights to an embryo from the moment of conception.

The state Senate voted 24-14 to send the so-called "personhood" bill back to a committee to be taken up again in 2013. The move effectively killed the bill for this year. (Reporting By Matthew A. Ward; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Dan Burns and Will Dunham)