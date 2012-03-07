PORTSMOUTH, Va., March 7 Virginia's
Republican Governor Bob McDonnell signed a law on Wednesday
requiring women to have an ultrasound before an abortion but
which left out a controversial requirement for a more invasive
vaginal probe.
Women seeking an abortion in Virginia will now have to
undergo an abdominal ultrasound in order to determine the age of
the fetus.
McDonnell, a possible candidate to be the Republican vice
presidential running mate in 2012, signed the bill after he and
Republican lawmakers backed away from requiring a vaginal probe
in some cases. That provision sparked fierce opposition from
women's groups and abortion rights supporters who said it was
demeaning.
