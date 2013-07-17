By Brendan O'Brien
| MADISON, Wis., July 17
MADISON, Wis., July 17 Part of a new Wisconsin
abortion law will remain on hold for another two weeks after a
federal judge on Wednesday extended his stay on a requirement
that any doctor performing an abortion have privileges to admit
patients to a nearby hospital.
Opponents of the measure say it could shut down half the
state's abortion clinics.
U.S. District Judge William Conley extended a temporary hold
he had imposed on July 8 and said he expects to rule on whether
to impose a preliminary injunction during the next two weeks.
A new Wisconsin abortion law requires a doctor to have
admitting privileges at a hospital located within 30 miles (48
km) of his or her practice.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and Affiliated Medical
Services, the state's two abortion providers, challenged the
measure in court, saying it could force abortion clinics in
Appleton and Milwaukee to close.
"This law will pose a significant undue burden for the women
of Wisconsin," said Carrie Flaxman, an attorney for Planned
Parenthood, during the hearing.
Two other clinics, one in Madison and a second Milwaukee
clinic, would not be forced to close.
State of Wisconsin lawyers argued during the hearing that
the law gives women the assurance of better health care.
Wisconsin Republican Governor Scott Walker signed the
measure into law July 5. The law also requires an ultrasound to
be performed on a pregnant woman at least 24 hours before an
abortion, a requirement that can be waived if the pregnancy is
the result of sexual assault or incest.
Under the law, results of the ultrasound, including images,
a description of the fetus and a visualization of the fetal
heartbeat, must be offered to the patient, but she can decline
to see them.
The lawsuit in federal court does not challenge the
ultrasound portion of the law.
The Wisconsin law is one of the latest state restrictions on
abortion, which was legalized nationally by a 1973 U.S. Supreme
Court ruling.
Earlier this month, Texas passed a ban on most abortions
after 20 weeks of pregnancy and also would require doctors to
have hospital admitting privileges. Texas Governor Rick Perry is
expected to sign the provisions into law soon.
Courts have blocked hospital admitting requirements in
Mississippi and Alabama, according to data published July 1 by
the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit organization that supports
abortion rights. Five other states have similar laws on the
books, according to the data.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Greg McCune and Jim
Marshall)