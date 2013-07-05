MILWAUKEE, July 5 Wisconsin Governor Scott
Walker on Friday signed into law new abortion restrictions that
opponents said could lead to the closing of two of the state's
four abortion clinics.
Walker's office said in an emailed statement that he signed
the law requiring women to undergo an ultrasound before they get
an abortion. It also requires doctors who perform abortions to
have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of their
clinics.
According to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and Affiliated
Medical Services, which are the state's two abortion providers,
the law will force the closing of abortion clinics in Appleton
and Milwaukee because doctors there do not have admitting
privileges at a nearby hospital.
The two providers said on Friday they will file a lawsuit in
federal court challenging the constitutionality of the law.
Wisconsin is the third state this week to move toward more
restrictions on abortion after a Texas House committee and the
North Carolina Senate both approved measures earlier in the
week.
