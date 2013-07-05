(Updates with quotes, reaction from opponents, context)
By Brendan O'Brien
MILWAUKEE, July 5 Wisconsin Governor Scott
Walker signed into law on Friday new abortion restrictions that
opponents said could lead to the closing of two of the state's
four abortion clinics.
Walker's office said in an emailed statement that he signed
the law requiring women to undergo an ultrasound before they get
an abortion. It also requires doctors who perform abortions to
have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles (48
kilometers) of their clinics.
"This bill improves a woman's ability to make an informed
choice that will protect her physical and mental health now and
in the future," said Tom Evenson, a spokesman for the governor.
According to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and Affiliated
Medical Services, which are the state's two abortion providers,
the law could prompt the closing of abortion clinics in Appleton
and Milwaukee because doctors there do not have admitting
privileges at a nearby hospital.
The two providers said on Friday they will file a lawsuit in
federal court challenging the constitutionality of the law.
Admitting privileges "won't make women safer and, in fact,
could jeopardize their health by depriving women in Wisconsin
access to safe, high-quality healthcare," said
obstetrician-gynecologist Anne Davis in a statement released by
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.
The law requires an ultrasound be performed on a pregnant
woman at least 24 hours before an abortion, a requirement that
can be waived if the pregnancy is the result of sexual assault
or incest.
Results of the ultrasound including images, a description of
the fetus and a visualization of the fetal heartbeat must be
offered to the woman. The woman can decline the results.
Anti-abortion activists have turned to enacting new
restrictions on abortion at the state level after the Supreme
Court's 1973 decision legalizing the procedure nationally in Roe
v. Wade.
Wisconsin is the third state this week to move toward more
restrictions on abortion after a Texas House committee and the
North Carolina Senate both approved measures.
On Monday, the battle in Texas over proposed restrictions on
abortion resumes with a public hearing in the Senate, where
Democrat Wendy Davis staged a filibuster last month to stall the
Republican-backed measure.
Wisconsin is one of eight states requiring a doctor to have
admitting privileges, but measures in Mississippi and Alabama
are blocked in court, according to data published July 1 by the
Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit organization that supports
abortion rights.
Legal challenges are also blocking ultrasound abortion laws
in Oklahoma and North Carolina, two of the 12 states with that
type of measure in place, the Guttmacher Institute said.
(Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Greg McCune, Gary
Hill and Philip Barbara)