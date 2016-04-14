* Citi-Prosper split sparks search for alternatives
* Pension money, private funds and family offices eyed
By Joy Wiltermuth
NEW YORK, April 14 (IFR) - Online lenders are desperate to
find new funding sources after setbacks with hedge funds and
wobbles in the markets dented confidence in their ability to
drum up fresh capital.
Investors were keen to throw money at the popular
marketplace lending industry, helping it to double US loan
volumes in each of the past three years and potentially reach
US$37bn this year, according to Morgan Stanley.
But given the volatility in the broader markets, hedge funds
have been pulling back, leaving online lenders looking for more
stable sources of funding to keep growing their businesses.
"There was plenty of fast money in the industry [last
year]," said David Snitkof, co-founder of marketplace loan data
and analytics company Orchard.
"But a lot of those funds have faced redemptions in other
asset classes," he told IFR on the sidelines of an industry
conference, where funding was the main topic of concern.
Those worries were deepened as it emerged during this week's
conference that Prosper Marketplace had ended its securitization
bond issuance program with Citigroup.
That relationship abruptly ended after Citigroup was forced
to pay a wide 12.5% yield in March on the deal's B/BB- rated
notes.
Similar bonds priced in July at a much more favorable 5%
yield. But volatility in the first quarter of this year hit
spreads in the sector especially hard.
"Most people still think that for this industry to grow that
securitization is essential," said Vincent Basulto, a partner at
law firm Richards Kibbe & Orbe focused on structured finance and
marketplace lending.
"But you can't always count on that market to be open when
you need it."
SWINGS AND ROUNDABOUTS
While issuers of liquid ABS paper have started to see
stability in recent weeks, non-benchmark sectors such as rental
car ABS were still struggling this week.
There have also been price swings in the stock market, where
shares of Lending Club - one of the leading names in online
lending - have more than halved to US$7.45 a share from US$18.80
a year ago.
In a further obstacle for the sector, the broader volatility
has also increased the cost of warehouse lines - the bank credit
facilities that help lenders fund their retail loans.
Wall Street banks have increased rates on warehouse lines to
online personal lenders from the 3% range to 5% and even higher,
one platform executive told IFR.
"It happened in the last two months," he said. "Really
fast."
Last year, much of the industry was focused on rapid growth
in loan origination in order to feed the securitizations that
help lenders gain a foothold with institutional investors.
Now, industry players say, online lenders are looking for
less fickle funding sources including closed-end funds, family
offices and pension funds.
"Last year it was all about raising capital in both equity
and debt," said Albert Periu, global co-head of capital markets
at Funding Circle, a small-business lender in the sector.
"Now you are seeing a shifting of focus to more permanent
sticky capital."
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie)