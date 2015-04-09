(Adds specific damage figure from family lawyer, paragraph 6)
April 9 A Manhattan federal judge has ruled that
the U.S. government is liable for the accidental death of the
sister-in-law of prominent criminal defense lawyer Alan
Dershowitz.
Marilyn Dershowitz, 68, was crushed to death by a U.S.
Postal Service truck while bicycling with her husband, Nathan,
in Manhattan in 2011.
The driver of the truck was charged with leaving the scene
of an accident, but acquitted at trial in September 2012. The
following month, the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit
against the government.
In a ruling late on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Sarah
Netburn said she had found the government "100 percent liable"
for the fatal accident. Among other contributing factors, she
said "the preponderance of credible evidence introduced at
trial" demonstrated that the USPS truck driver "did not exercise
due care to avoid colliding with Mrs. Dershowitz."
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New
York, which represented the federal government in the case,
declined to comment.
Netburn has yet to rule on the issue of financial
compensation. Ben Rubinowitz, a lawyer for the family, told
Reuters he expected damages to total approximately $5 million.
Mrs. Dershowitz's husband, Nathan Dershowitz, is a lawyer
and brother of the prominent attorney and Harvard Law School
professor.
