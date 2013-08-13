By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 13 A U.S. regulator is expected
to unveil a controversial proposal on Tuesday that would require
auditors to reveal more details about the publicly traded
companies whose books they examine, in a move to arm investors
with more information.
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board says that its
proposal, if ultimately adopted, would mark the most significant
overhaul to the audit report since the 1940s.
For the past 70 years, auditors have adhered to a standard
three-paragraph audit opinion attached to company annual reports
that essentially gives the company's books either a passing or a
failing grade.
The reports say whether the financial statements fairly
present the company's financial condition and whether they
followed generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
Investor groups, as well as some of the PCAOB's own board
members, have in recent years criticized that model as nothing
more than a rubber stamp that fails to give investors enough
insight into the auditor's findings, including any concerns that
may have arisen during the audit.
It is unclear exactly what the PCAOB's audit report proposal
will contain.
Public companies and auditors say that management, and not
auditors, should be required to disclose any additional
information.
They have also argued that information disclosed by auditors
could be taken out of context, conflict with disclosures by
management or raise confidentiality concerns.
But Lynn Turner, a former chief accountant at the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, said the PCAOB should seize
the opportunity to end what he sees as an "abusive practice."
"For too long, auditors have been found to have known about
serious problems with financial reports they failed to tell
investors about, instead choosing to protect management," Turner
said.
The PCAOB was created by the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act as a
regulatory response to the accounting scandals that led to the
downfall of companies such as Enron, Worldcom and Tyco.
It is tasked with inspecting auditors, establishing audit
standards and taking disciplinary actions against lawbreakers.
Much of its time is spent overseeing the Big Four corporate
auditing firms - PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young
, KPMG and Deloitte.
Under the leadership of its current chairman Jim Doty, the
PCAOB has explored more aggressive reforms in response to the
2007-2009 financial crisis, in which regulators say many
auditors did not always conduct good audits.
Many of the reforms being considered, from the audit report
changes to possibly imposing term limits on audit firms, have
generated controversy in the accounting profession.
The issue of audit firm rotation has become especially
contentious.
Last month, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly
voted to ban the PCAOB from forcing companies to periodically
switch auditors, in a rare show of bipartisan unity. The
measure, however, is largely symbolic because it is not expected
to pass the Senate.
EXPANDED ROLE
The PCAOB first started exploring enhancing audit reports in
2011, when it began seeking comments on the concept.
Reform advocates suggested that auditors should provide
investors with additional assurances about information outside
of financial statements, such as insights on earnings releases
and the management's discussion section of the annual report.
Another potential reform is the inclusion of an "auditor's
discussion and analysis" that would detail how the audit was
conducted and what the auditors thought of the company's
accounting policies.
But auditors, as well as many public companies, have
expressed skepticism about this idea. Auditors have said it
should be up to company management to relay additional details
to investors.
"Such a change will likely result in unnecessary challenges
with respect to aspects of the audit such as confidentiality,
independence and auditor-management-audit committee
communications," wrote Deloitte & Touche in a September 2011
comment letter.
Companies themselves have also questioned whether making
changes would add value for investors.
"We do not believe the auditor's role should be expanded to
provide assurances on matters in addition to the financial
statements," wrote Chevron Corp's vice president and
comptroller, Matthew Foehr, in a September 2011 comment letter
to the PCAOB.
"The current scope of the auditor's role is adequate and
functioning appropriately."
If the PCAOB garners enough votes on Tuesday morning from
board members, the proposal will be issued for public comment.
A second vote would be needed to approve a final rule. Even
then, the SEC would still ultimately need to sign off before any
PCAOB rule could go into effect, as is standard procedure.