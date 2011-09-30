Sept 30 U.S. accounting authorities are revisiting the knotty issue of 'going concern' opinions, the warnings that auditors must attach to companies' annual reports when there is a risk they may not survive. [ID:nS1E78R0F2]

Auditors suffered a black eye during the credit crisis for failing to warn of troubles of many large banks and other companies that collapsed.

The Financial Accounting Standards Board has been considering a proposal that would put more onus on companies themselves to issue going-concern warnings; the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, meanwhile, is reviewing the standards for auditors.

Below are some of the largest U.S. public companies that filed for bankruptcy during the credit crisis and whether they received a going-concern warning from their auditors.

BANKRUPTCY ASSETS GOING CONCERN COMPANY YEAR ($BILLIONS) WARNING Lehman Brothers 2008 691.0 No Washington Mutual 2008 327.9 No General Motors 2009 91.0 Yes CIT Group 2009 80.4 No Thornburg Mortgage 2009 36.5 Yes IndyMac Bancorp 2008 32.7 No General Growth 2009 29.6 Yes Lyondell Chemical 2009 27.4 No New Century 2007 26.1 No Source: Audit Analytics and Bankruptcydata.com (Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)