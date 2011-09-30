Sept 30 U.S. accounting authorities are
revisiting the knotty issue of 'going concern' opinions, the
warnings that auditors must attach to companies' annual reports
when there is a risk they may not survive. [ID:nS1E78R0F2]
Auditors suffered a black eye during the credit crisis for
failing to warn of troubles of many large banks and other
companies that collapsed.
The Financial Accounting Standards Board has been
considering a proposal that would put more onus on companies
themselves to issue going-concern warnings; the Public Company
Accounting Oversight Board, meanwhile, is reviewing the
standards for auditors.
Below are some of the largest U.S. public companies that
filed for bankruptcy during the credit crisis and whether they
received a going-concern warning from their auditors.
BANKRUPTCY ASSETS GOING CONCERN
COMPANY YEAR ($BILLIONS) WARNING
Lehman Brothers 2008 691.0 No
Washington Mutual 2008 327.9 No
General Motors 2009 91.0 Yes
CIT Group 2009 80.4 No
Thornburg Mortgage 2009 36.5 Yes
IndyMac Bancorp 2008 32.7 No
General Growth 2009 29.6 Yes
Lyondell Chemical 2009 27.4 No
New Century 2007 26.1 No
Source: Audit Analytics and Bankruptcydata.com
