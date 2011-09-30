* Accounting rule-setters to re-examine management role
* In 'going concern' assessment, insiders may know best
* Credit crunch of 2007-2009 underlined auditors' limits
By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. accounting rulemakers
are expected to revisit soon a 2008 proposal that would address
the knotty issue of "going concern" warnings, seeking to better
assure that alarms are sounded before companies fail.
At issue are the standard warnings that auditors are
required to include in annual reports when they have
substantial doubt that a company will survive.
With lucrative audit fees on the line, auditors have been
accused of failing to flag going concern doubts, though some
proposed changes could create new frictions between auditors
and managers, some experts have said.
The 2008 Financial Accounting Standards Board proposal
contemplates making companies themselves responsible for
warning when there is a risk that they may not be able to
continue as a going concern. In the past, this job has been
mostly the duty of their auditors.
A lack of going concern warnings for banks that got into
trouble in the 2007-2009 global credit crisis was a black eye
for the audit profession and triggered calls for reform.
Only two of the 10 largest bankruptcies in the credit
crisis had going concern opinions from auditors, according to
members of an auditor watchdog group.
FASB's proposal would essentially bring U.S. standards
closer to international rules, which already require companies
to make going concern assessments, with checks by auditors.
Though the proposal was put on hiatus because of other
priorities, it is expected to be back on the board's agenda
soon, said Christine Klimek, spokeswoman for FASB, the private
Norwalk, Connecticut, group that sets accounting standards for
U.S. public companies.
FASB has said it plans to revise the original proposal
because of issues raised in comment letters, and it is still
uncertain what its final rule will look like.
Many auditors think managers should be assessing their
going concern status.
"You're dealing with a forecast of what will happen over
the course of the next year or so ... that is something that is
best done by management," said Peter Bible, a partner at
accounting firm EisnerAmper and former chief accounting officer
for General Motors Co (GM.N).
"We can test the assumptions they (managers) use, but to
develop that is just not in our wheelhouse," he said.
U.S. AUDITOR WATCHDOG ALSO INVOLVED
The assumption that a company is a going concern underlies
almost every financial statement, justifying the way its assets
are priced. Unless a company will survive to derive value from
its assets, the assets have to be priced based on what they
would fetch in a liquidation.
Because managers prepare the financial statements, many
accounting experts say it is only logical that they need to
assess whether their business is a going concern.
FASB's proposal would make managers disclose when they have
substantial doubt about their company's ability to remain a
going concern, but auditors would not be off the hook.
In fact, the main U.S. auditor watchdog group has been
looking into tightening auditor standards since receiving
complaints about the large number of companies that failed
during the financial crisis without an auditor's red flag.
"The auditor has a responsibility under federal securities
law and our standards today to evaluate whether there's
substantial doubt about a company's ability to continue as a
going concern," said Keith Wilson, deputy chief auditor at the
Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.
"We are reviewing with FASB and the Securities and Exchange
Commission whether improvements can be made."
WARNINGS CAN BE DEATH KNELL
Auditors are reluctant to issue a warning that can amount
to a death knell for some companies, causing investors to flee
and credit to dry up, accounting experts said.
Audit fees can also be at stake.
Even if a company survives, an auditor is two to three
times more likely to lose a client receiving a going concern
warning than a similarly distressed company that did not get
one, according to Marshall Geiger, an accounting professor at
the University of Richmond.
FASB's proposal would make the going concern process more
complicated, Geiger said.
"I do think there's going to be this friction now between
what management says and what the auditor says," he said. If an
auditor issues a going concern warning that is contrary to the
company's opinion, "I'm not sure how that is going to be
resolved," he said.
Managers would be hesitant to publish a going concern
warning that could be a self-fulfilling prophesy, he said.
"It makes it pretty difficult on management to come to the
plate, particularly at a difficult time in the company's life,
and say publicly, 'We're not sure if we're going to be around
next year,'" Geiger said.
(Reporting by Dena Aubin. Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)