* Some annual reports have doubled in size since 2004
* Complex accounting standards in part to blame
By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, July 12 Keep it short.
So said the professional group that sets U.S. accounting
standards in a statement on Thursday about the financial reports
companies issue each year.
The Financial Accounting Standards Board is seeking comment
through Nov. 16 on ways to make financial reports more relevant
and useful.
Cutting the volume of verbiage is not the main goal but will
probably be a result, the Financial Accounting Standards Board
said.
"Financial reports have become too long, and thus much less
effective tools for communicating with investors," said FASB
spokeswoman Christine Klimek. Often the information investors
need is there but "hidden in plain sight," she said.
From basic tables showing income, cash flow and assets and
liabilities, annual reports filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission have ballooned as accounting standards have
grown more complex over the years.
"The real problem is not so much the financial statements
themselves, it's the SEC filings surrounding them which have
gotten really long and really boring," said Michael Young, a
partner at law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher and expert on
financial reporting.
Between 2004 and 2010, the size of annual reports grew by 16
percent and footnotes expanded by 28 percent at 25 of the
largest U.S. companies, according to a November 2011 report by
accounting firm KPMG and the Financial Executives Research
Foundation, a nonprofit research group.
Dow Chemical's annual report grew by 72 percent to
203 pages, while Wells Fargo's more than doubled to 212
pages, that report said.
WORLDWIDE PROBLEM
More complex accounting standards, especially for
derivatives, hedges and fair value measurements, also made
financial disclosures more complex, the FASB report said.
"We just tend to add to these requirements and never take
any away," said Bruce Pounder, director of professional programs
at SmartPros, a firm that provides education to accounting
professionals.
Few individual investors read annual reports any more, and
even institutional investors have trouble finding the
information they need, Pounder said.
Regulators across the globe are grappling with the problem.
A European Commission advisory group is also trying to reduce
some of the information clutter in financial reports.
FASB is also considering different formatting techniques to
make information easier to find, such as the use of tables
instead of text for some notes.
(Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Howard Goller and Tim
Dobbyn)