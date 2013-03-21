NEW YORK, March 21 Legislation aimed at curbing class action abuses has made it more difficult to sue auditors in the United States, but legal claims against auditors are rising in other countries. More countries have been passing rules allowing class actions, which can make audit firms vulnerable to huge claims when accounting scandals erupt. Class actions multiply damage claims because large numbers of investors join forces to seek redress. Regulators and liquidators of bankrupt companies have also been suing auditors on behalf of large groups of investors, further raising auditors' legal risks across the globe. Six of the seven largest settlements against audit firms since 2009 have been outside the United States, according to data from research firm Audit Analytics. The data excludes private settlements where amounts were not disclosed. Amount (mln, Audit firm US$) Audit client/country Year Ernst & Young 200 Akai Holdings (Hong Kong) 2009 Ernst & Young 120 BCGE (Switzerland) 2012 Ernst & Young 117.6 Sino-Forest (Canada) 2012 Ernst & Young 112.5 Sons of Gwalia (Australia) 2009 Ernst & Young 109 HealthSouth (United States) 2009 KPMG 67.5 Westpoint Group (Australia) 2011 PwC 66 Centro (Australia) 2012 Source: Audit Analytics (Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh)