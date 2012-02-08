BRIEF-ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING
* ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING
Feb 8 The U.S. watchdog board for corporate auditors on Wednesday said it has imposed a $2 million penalty, its largest fine ever, on accounting and consulting firm Ernst & Young LLP in a settlement involving past audits of Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp.
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board said it also sanctioned four current and former Ernst & Young partners for violating PCAOB rules in the audits of Medicis, which sells prescription drugs for asthma and skin conditions.
Ernst & Young settled without admitting or denying the PCAOB's findings. The audits in question involved Medicis' 2005, 2006 and 2007 financial statements, the PCAOB said.
"These audit partners and Ernst & Young - the company's outside auditor for more than 20 years - failed to fulfill their bedrock responsibility," PCAOB Chairman James Doty said in a statement.
"The auditor's job is to exercise professional skepticism in evaluating a public company's accounting and in conducting its audit to ensure that investors receive reliable information, which did not happen in this case," Doty said. (Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Mark Porter)
* ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA said it was seeking protection from creditors by filing on Wednesday to restructure its debt in court, the country's second publicly listed builder to do so in less than six months.
* Xtant Medical announces appointment of Carl O'connell to permanent CEO