NEW YORK, Sept 19 The foundation that oversees
the making of U.S. accounting rules said on Wednesday that it
had named Billy Atkinson, a former audit partner at PwC
, as chairman of a new standards council for private
companies.
Atkinson was appointed by the Financial Accounting
Foundation to head the Private Company Council, which will help
decide when to modify accounting standards for private
companies.
The foundation also oversees the U.S. Financial Accounting
Standards Board, which sets accounting standards for public
companies, known as generally accepted accounting principles, or
GAAP.
The new council was created in May after years of complaints
that GAAP was too complicated and costly for private companies.
GAAP applies mostly to public companies, but many lenders also
require it for private ones.
The new 10-member council will work with FASB in deciding
changes to GAAP for private companies, the foundation said in a
statement.
Atkinson worked for 39 years at PwC, where he served as an
audit partner and risk management partner in the firm's private
company services unit.
He chaired the National Association of State Boards of
Accountancy from 2009 to 2010 and was on the governing council
of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants from
2003 to 2006.