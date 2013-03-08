* PCAOB cites woes from 2007, 2008 PwC audits, 'CAKE' issue
* Says it took significant steps to improve quality
* Report is 2nd public rebuke over Big 4 quality controls
By Dena Aubin
March 7 The U.S. regulator of corporate auditors
criticized PricewaterhouseCoopers on Thursday for not
doing enough to ensure its audits were properly carried out, in
a rare public reprimand of a major accounting firm.
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB)
faulted PwC for not promptly addressing quality control problems
detected by the board in inspections of some 2007 and 2008 PwC
audits, such as sub par supervision and review of audit work.
Only once before has the PCAOB made public a report
criticizing quality controls at a Big Four audit firm. In
October 2011, it faulted Deloitte & Touche LLP, a PwC
rival, for not doing enough to promptly improve audit quality
systems.
In a statement attached to the PCAOB report, PwC said it had
taken steps to respond to the concerns, including improving
audit tools and training. A spokeswoman for PwC declined further
comment.
Thursday's report is not a disciplinary sanction and might
not necessarily lead to discipline, the PCAOB said. However, the
PCAOB can discipline firms and individuals for failing to comply
with quality control standards, the board added.
Sanctions against auditors can include fines, suspensions
and bars against auditing public companies. Even without further
discipline, Thursday's report is a black eye for PwC, which
touts its audit quality worldwide.
The rebuke came as corporate America showed increasing
strength recovering from a credit crisis that rocked the
economy, but amid lingering questions about the role of auditors
that review corporations' books annually.
More than a decade after the PCAOB emerged from the
regulatory backlash from the Enron Corp accounting scandal, the
regulator and the firms it polices remain at the center of a
lively debate about how to improve audits.
"You're finally seeing the PCAOB showing some teeth and
issuing meaningful reports," said Anthony Catanach, accounting
professor at Villanova University. He said despite PCAOB
criticisms, audit firms keep getting work.
"There's an issue with what the enforcement is going to be,"
he said.
CONTROLS AND 'CAKE'
Quality controls such as training, supervision and staffing
are critical at large audit firms, which often use thousands of
inexperienced college graduates to carry out routine tasks.
The PCAOB report gave extensive details on PwC's oversight
of its auditors. Based on deficiencies found by inspectors, the
PCAOB said, it appeared that some audit personnel were not
adequately supervised and that some partners' workloads were not
being monitored during busy season.
In parts of the audit process, auditors did not challenge
the statements of corporate managers and sometimes took them at
their word when questions arose, the PCAOB said.
The report said audit teams relied too much on "CAKE," PwC
shorthand for "cumulative audit knowledge and experience" from
audits done in the past as opposed to new evidence.
In complex accounting areas, such as fair value, auditors
failed to question management assertions even though they did
not match up with historical results or other evidence in audit
documents, the PCAOB said.
The PCAOB also criticized PwC for not showing enough
"professional skepticism" toward possible management bias.
Professional skepticism refers to auditors' obligation to
look skeptically at company books, a role meant to provide an
independent check against misleading financial statements. This
has been the subject of frequent criticisms by the PCAOB in its
inspections and comments on the audit industry's performance.
PwC DEFENDS CONTROLS
Deloitte, PwC, KPMG and Ernst & Young are the four largest
corporate auditing firms, dominating their market worldwide.
Congress formed the PCAOB in 2002 to regulate auditors after
book-cooking scandals at large corporations, including Enron.
Previously, the audit industry was self-regulated.
The PCAOB has recently proposed some changes for the
industry, including possibly requiring companies to switch
auditors every few years to prevent overly cozy relationships.
The board inspects major audit firms every year and reports
on problems found in individual audits. Criticism of overall
quality procedures remains private if the firm corrects the
problems within 12 months of an inspection report.
Disciplinary actions are also kept private until an audit
firm has exhausted all appeals. The prohibition against making
disciplinary actions public was mandated by the 2002
Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which created the PCAOB.
When Sarbanes-Oxley was drafted, lawmakers feared that
allowing the publicizing of audit quality problems before a firm
had a chance to fix them could undermine public confidence and
cause an exodus of clients. This fear stemmed from the
Enron-related collapse of auditing firm Arthur Andersen, which
left the audit industry with even fewer competitors than before.
In an internal memo obtained by Reuters, PwC said it had the
right to appeal the PCAOB's conclusions to the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, but had decided not to do so. It said
it did not want to spend time on findings "that we believe we
have addressed or are currently addressing."
The memo, dated March 7 and signed by PwC Chairman Robert
Moritz, was addressed to partners and defended the firm's
efforts to improve quality controls. The PCAOB's criticisms
"relate to some of the most complex, broad, judgmental and
evolving areas of auditing," the memo said.