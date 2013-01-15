* Proposal would tighten loophole MF Global used
* Accounting maneuver helped MF Global mask risky bets
* Repo accounting still too complex, critic says
By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, Jan 15 The group that sets U.S.
accounting standards proposed tightening an accounting rule that
brokerage MF Global used to obscure its exposure to
risky European sovereign debt ahead of its bankruptcy filing in
2011.
The change, proposed on Tuesday by the Financial Accounting
Standards Board, would make it harder for a company to use a
particular kind of repurchase agreement - a form of short-term
borrowing - to move debt off its balance sheet.
MF Global, which was led by former New Jersey Governor Jon
Corzine, collapsed after investors and customers became rattled
over the firm's $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt.
The case became a political flash point as investigators in
Congress and elsewhere tried to identify the source of an
estimated $1.6 billion hole in customer trading accounts.
MF Global used repo accounting to keep sovereign debt off
its books, making the firm look less risky than it was.
"What the FASB has proposed has significant potential to
close the accounting loophole that MF Global exploited," said
Bruce Pounder, a director of professional programs at SmartPros,
which provides education to accounting professionals.
COMPLEXITY OF RULE CRITICIZED
In a repurchase agreement, or repo, a company uses assets as
collateral to borrow cash, with an agreement to buy the assets
back. Normally, the repos are recorded as borrowings and do not
move assets off balance sheets.
MF Global used a variation on repo agreements called a
"repo-to-maturity." In a repo-to-maturity, the repurchase
agreement expires at the same time that the collateral matures.
MF Global recorded the repos as sales, not borrowings, keeping
them off the balance sheet.
FASB's proposal would make it much harder for companies to
account for those kinds of repos as sales.
The board is seeking comment on the proposal by March 29.
One problem with repo accounting is that it has become
overly complex, which "invites mischief," said J. Edward Ketz,
an accounting professor at Pennsylvania State University.
Even with the proposed changes, new firms would be able to
come up with different abuses, he said.
FASB spokeswoman Christine Klimek said the board is
encouraging feedback before the standard becomes final.
FASB has amended repo accounting before. In April 2011, it
closed a different loophole, one used by Lehman Brothers
Holdings to hide leverage ahead of its 2008 bankruptcy, which
helped spur a global financial crisis.