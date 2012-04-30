* Rate of birth of such babies tripled from 2000-2009
* Trend puts increased burden on Medicaid program
* Increasing numbers of new mothers are using opiates
By Genevra Pittman
NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters Health) - The rate of American
babies being born with symptoms of opiate withdrawal, typically
caused by maternal drug abuse, tripled from 2000 to 2009,
according to a study that underscores the growing problem posed
by powerful prescription painkillers in the United States.
The study, published online on Monday in the Journal of the
American Medical Association, also found that the number of new
mothers who tested positive for opiates increased fivefold
during the same period.
Opiates include pain medication and street drugs such as
Oxycontin, Dilaudid, codeine, morphine, heroin, methadone and
others.
The surge in the number of babies born to mothers using
these drugs is causing not just health problems but an larger
burden on the Medicaid federal-state health insurance program
for the poor, the researchers found.
"This study is part of a bigger call to the fact that
opiates are becoming a big problem in this country," said Dr.
Stephen Patrick of the University of Michigan, who worked on the
study.
The researchers found that a baby is born every hour in the
United States with signs of opiate drug withdrawal.
The study was based on records from more than 4,000
hospitals across the United States. Those records showed that
the rate of infants born with symptoms of opiate withdrawal rose
from one in 1,000 in 2000 to more than three in 1,000 in 2009.
That works out to about 13,500 U.S. newborns in 2009, the study
found.
Newborn babies who show signs of withdrawal are born earlier
than average and have a higher risk of breathing problems and
seizures, according to experts. They require careful monitoring
and treatment to wean them off the drugs before they can go
home, experts say.
Amid concern about escalating abuse of various prescription
drugs, research has shown an increase in abuse of opiates and
overdoses from those drugs in the United States.
HEALTHCARE COSTS
Babies born in opiate withdrawal significantly drive up
healthcare costs, especially in the Medicaid program. The study
found that the average hospital stay for a newborn in opiate
withdrawal topped $50,000 in 2009, with about 80 percent of that
paid by Medicaid.
That's in part because those babies were kept in the
hospital for an average of 16 days after being born compared to
just three days for other newborns, who cost an average of less
than $10,000 to deliver, according to the study.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, 14,800 people died of a prescription opiate overdose
in 2008, about triple the number from 20 years earlier.
It usually is not difficult to spot a baby who is in opiate
withdrawal, Patrick said. Those infants "are far more
inconsolable than other babies," he said. "They appear
uncomfortable, sometimes they breathe a little faster. ...
They're scratching their faces."
It is unclear if there are long-term health impacts for kids
who are born to opiate-addicted moms and get through their first
weeks of life healthy. Some studies have found those children
grow up with a higher risk of developmental problems, Patrick
said.
Marie Hayes of the University of Maine, who wrote a
commentary accompanying the study, said about 85 percent of the
babies born with opiate withdrawal who she sees are a result of
women who abuse prescription drugs. She said a few have mothers
who needed to be on strong painkillers due to injuries after a
car accident, for example, and some have mothers addicted to
heroin.
Publication of the findings (bit.ly/4HWZ7) coincided
with a presentation at the Pediatric Academic Societies Annual
Meeting in Boston.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Will Dunham)