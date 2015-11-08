NEW YORK Nov 8 American Electric Power, one of the largest utilities in the United States, narrowed its 2016 operating earnings guidance on Sunday and forecast that it would invest $13 billion to strengthen its regulated business through 2018.

AEP narrowed its 2016 operating guidance to $3.60 to $3.80 per share from a previous $3.45 to $3.85 per share. It said 96 percent of the $13 billion it plans to invest from 2016 to 2018 will be in its regulated business. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)