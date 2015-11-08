BRIEF-3M files lawsuit against K2 Concepts and Phoenix Automotive Refinishing for patent infringement
* 3M files lawsuit against K2 concepts and phoenix automotive refinishing for patent, trademark, and copyright infringement
NEW YORK Nov 8 American Electric Power, one of the largest utilities in the United States, narrowed its 2016 operating earnings guidance on Sunday and forecast that it would invest $13 billion to strengthen its regulated business through 2018.
AEP narrowed its 2016 operating guidance to $3.60 to $3.80 per share from a previous $3.45 to $3.85 per share. It said 96 percent of the $13 billion it plans to invest from 2016 to 2018 will be in its regulated business. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* West High Yield Why - is proposing to complete non-brokered private placement of up to $1.5 million of units each unit shall be issued at a price of $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SGOCO Group Ltd announces us$1,000,000 registered direct offering